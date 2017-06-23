S10E16 – Enthusiastic Woozy Route

This week Mark goes camping, we interview Michael Hall from Endless Computers, bring you another command line love and go over all your feedback.

It’s Season Ten Episode Sixteen of the Ubuntu Podcast! Alan Pope, Mark Johnson, Martin Wimpress and Joey Sneddon are connected and speaking to your brain.

In this week’s show:

  • We discuss what we’ve been upto recently:
  • We interview Michael Hall about Endless Computers.

  • We share a Command Line Lurve:

    • nmon – nmon is short for Nigel’s performance Monitor
  • And we go over all your amazing feedback – thanks for sending it – please keep sending it!

