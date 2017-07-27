S10E21 – Godly Heady Airport

This week we’ve been making a distro and playing Rust. Google Glass is back, Mycroft are re-licensing and Adobe announce that Flash is finally dead. Nearly.
Podcast: Play in new window | Download
It’s Season Ten Episode Twenty-One of the Ubuntu Podcast! Alan Pope, Mark Johnson and Martin Wimpress are connected and speaking to your brain.
In this week’s show:
- We discuss what we’ve been upto recently:
- Martin has been burning the midnight oil preparing Ubuntu MATE 17.10 Alpha 2
- Alan has been playing with Rust
- We discuss the news:
- We discuss the community news:
- We mention some events:
- Freenode live: 28th-29th October, Bristol Science Centre.
- OggCamp: 19th-20th August, Canterbury, UK. Sponsored by Entroware and the Ubuntu community!!
- Speakers: Ian Hutchinson from IF, Richard Brown from SUSE, Liz Lutgendorff from GDS, Daniel Knox from University of Kent Makerspace + You
- Call for OggCamp crew: Email [email protected].
- This weeks cover image is taken from Wikimedia.
That’s all for this week! If there’s a topic you’d like us to discuss, or you have any feedback on previous shows, please send your comments and suggestions to [email protected] or Tweet us or Comment on our Facebook page or comment on our Google+ page or comment on our sub-Reddit.
- Join us in the Ubuntu Podcast Chatter group on Telegram
Leave a Reply