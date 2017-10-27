S10E34 – Trashy Disgusted Can

This week we’ve been battling baloon fighting robots, discuss the Ubuntu 17.10 release, bring you some command line lurve and go over your feedback.

It’s Season Ten Episode Thirty-Four of the Ubuntu Podcast! Alan Pope, Mark Johnson and Martin Wimpress are connected and speaking to your brain.

In this week’s show:

  • We discuss what we’ve been up to recently:
    • Mark has been battling baloon fighting micro:bit powered robots.
  • We discuss the Ubuntu 17.10 (Artful Aardvark) release.

  • We share a Command Line Lurve:

    • ubuntu-drivers – List/install driver packages for Ubuntu.
ubuntu-drivers list        # Show all driver packages which apply to the current system.
ubuntu-drivers devices     # Show all devices which need drivers, and which packages apply to them.
ubuntu-drivers autoinstall # Install drivers that are appropriate for automatic installation.
ubuntu-drivers debug       # Print all available information and debug data about drivers.
  • And we go over all your amazing feedback – thanks for sending it – please keep sending it!

