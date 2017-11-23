S10E38 – Soft Knowledgeable Burn

This week we refactor a home network, discuss how gaming on Linux has evolved and grown in recent years, bring you a blend of love and go over your feedback.
It’s Season Ten Episode Thirty-Eight of the Ubuntu Podcast! Alan Pope, Mark Johnson and Martin Wimpress are connected and speaking to your brain.
In this week’s show:
- We discuss what we’ve been upto recently:
- Mark as been doing some network refactoring.
- We discuss how gaming on Linux has evolved in recent years.
We share a blend of Lurve:
- And we go over all your amazing feedback – thanks for sending it – please keep sending it!
- Freek van Mermet here is the Robot Car Kit used for the baloon battling fighting robots.
- This weeks cover image is taken from Wikimedia.
