S10E38 – Soft Knowledgeable Burn

This week we refactor a home network, discuss how gaming on Linux has evolved and grown in recent years, bring you a blend of love and go over your feedback.

It’s Season Ten Episode Thirty-Eight of the Ubuntu Podcast! Alan Pope, Mark Johnson and Martin Wimpress are connected and speaking to your brain.

In this week’s show:

We discuss what we’ve been upto recently: Mark as been doing some network refactoring.

We discuss how gaming on Linux has evolved in recent years.

We share a blend of Lurve: undistract-me – Notifications for long running command line tasks with undistract-me recent-notifications

And we go over all your amazing feedback – thanks for sending it – please keep sending it! Freek van Mermet here is the Robot Car Kit used for the baloon battling fighting robots.

This weeks cover image is taken from Wikimedia.

