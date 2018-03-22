S11E03 – The Three Musketeers

This week we’ve been tracking flight VS 105 on Flight Aware and are joined by Michael Tunnell from tuxdigital.com. We discuss some news and bring you the latest from the Ubuntu Community.
It’s Season 11 Episode 03 of the Ubuntu Podcast! Alan Pope, Mark Johnson and Michael Tunnell are connected and speaking to your brain.
In this week’s show:
- We talk to Michael Tunnell from tuxdigital.com.
We discuss the news:
- We discuss the community news:
- We mention some events:
- FOSS Talk Live – Sat, 9 Jun 2018, London, UK.
- Oggcamp – Sat Aug 18th to Sun Aug 19th 2018, Sheffield, UK.
- Linux Information Day (or Linux Info-Tag) – 21st April 2018, Germany.
