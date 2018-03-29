S11E04 – The Sign of the Four

This week we’ve been writing Go and created a macro keyboard. We’re joined by Michael Tunnel from TuxDigital to discuss KDE Plasma, bring you some command line love and go over your feedback.
It’s Season 11 Episode 04 of the Ubuntu Podcast! Alan Pope, Mark Johnson and Michael Tunnell are connected and speaking to your brain.
In this week’s show:
- We discuss what we’ve been up to recently:
- Mark has been developing with Go.
- Michael has made a macro keyboard.
- We discuss KDE Plasma.
We share a Command Line Lurve:
ranger– ncurses file manager
- And we go over all your amazing feedback – thanks for sending it – please keep sending it!
