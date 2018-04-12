S11E06 – Six Feet Over It

This week we review the Dell XPS 13 (9370) Developer Edition laptop, bring you some command line lurve and go over all your feedback.
Podcast: Play in new window | Download
It’s Season 11 Episode 06 of the Ubuntu Podcast! Alan Pope, Mark Johnson and Martin Wimpress are connected and speaking to your brain.
In this week’s show:
- We review the Dell XPS 13 (9370) Developer Edition
- We share a Command Line Lurve:
- And we go over all your amazing feedback – thanks for sending it – please keep sending it!
-
Image credit: Dawid Zawiła
That’s all for this week! You can listen to the Ubuntu Podcast back catalogue on YouTube. If there’s a topic you’d like us to discuss, or you have any feedback on previous shows, please send your comments and suggestions to [email protected] or Tweet us or Comment on our Facebook page or comment on our Google+ page or comment on our sub-Reddit.
- Join us in the Ubuntu Podcast Telegram group.
Leave a Reply