S11E12 – Twelve Years a Slave

This week we make an Ubuntu Core laptop, discuss whether Linux on the desktop is rubbish, bring you a virtual private love and go over your feedback.
It’s Season 11 Episode 12 of the Ubuntu Podcast! Alan Pope, Mark Johnson and Martin Wimpress are connected and speaking to your brain.
In this week’s show:
- We discuss what we’ve been up to recently:
- Alan has installing Ubuntu Core on an old Thinkpad.
- We discuss whether desktop Linux is rubbish and has failed.
We share a Virtual Private Lurve:
- And we go over all your amazing feedback – thanks for sending it – please keep sending it!
Regarding Linux failing, I may be an odd case but I embrace the minimal installer because
1) I want snaps whenever they are available and
2) I mostly just need to get work done and want to start with the leanest cleanest system available on whatever hardware I want to choose.
Toward the first point, I know what software I want and start with the snaps of any critical app that is available. My biggest problem is there aren’t snaps of some of my most important apps and I usually want their ppa anyway.
Toward the second point I default to making the apps I can get on Linux work outside my day job then bringing them into that world. I’m not a developer so must content myself with evangelizing and dropping small amounts of cash on the most important ones on a regular basis. For example every single day, sometimes for hours at a time I use things like Libreoffice, GIMP, GnuCash (oh for a snap of that one), QGIS, OpenShot, and Syncthing to get things done (on the office desktops it’s Windows because it is required).