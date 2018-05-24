S11E12 – Twelve Years a Slave

This week we make an Ubuntu Core laptop, discuss whether Linux on the desktop is rubbish, bring you a virtual private love and go over your feedback.

It’s Season 11 Episode 12 of the Ubuntu Podcast! Alan Pope, Mark Johnson and Martin Wimpress are connected and speaking to your brain.

In this week’s show:

We discuss what we’ve been up to recently: Alan has installing Ubuntu Core on an old Thinkpad.

We discuss whether desktop Linux is rubbish and has failed.

We share a Virtual Private Lurve: DO_Tinfoil

And we go over all your amazing feedback – thanks for sending it – please keep sending it!

Image credit: Mike Wilson

That’s all for this week! You can listen to the Ubuntu Podcast back catalogue on YouTube. If there’s a topic you’d like us to discuss, or you have any feedback on previous shows, please send your comments and suggestions to [email protected] or Tweet us or Comment on our Facebook page or comment on our Google+ page or comment on our sub-Reddit.

Join us in the Ubuntu Podcast Telegram group.