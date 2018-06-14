S11E14.5 – Fourteen and a Half Pound Budgie

This show was recorded in front of a live studio audience at FOSS Talk Live on Saturday 9th June 2018! We take you on a 40 year journey through our time trumpet and contribute to some open source projects for the first time and discuss the outcomes.
It’s Season 11 Episode 14.5 of the Ubuntu Podcast! Alan Pope, Mark Johnson and Martin Wimpress are connected and speaking to your brain.
In this live show:
- We discuss what we’ve been up to recently:
- Martin has been at the Electron Maintainers Summit in Prague.
- Mark has been fixing a leaky toilet.
- Alan has been at a GNOME Software design sprint.
- We take a journey through the time trumpet:
- 40 years ago – Happy 40th Anniversary to the Original Intel 8086 and the x86 Architecture
- 20 years ago – Bruce Rebuts Linus on KDE/Gnome
- 10 years ago – Mozilla releases Firefox 3
- 10 years ago – Google release Chrome Developer Preview
- Martin challenges Alan and Mark to contribute to some open source projects for the first time and we discuss the outcomes.
- Image credit: Marius Quabeck
