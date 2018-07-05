S11E17 – At Seventeen

This week we make a snap of Xonotic, interview Daniel Foré from elementary OS about the Beta release of “Juno” and round up the news.
It’s Season 11 Episode 17 of the Ubuntu Podcast! Alan Pope and Martin Wimpress are connected and speaking to your brain.
In this week’s show:
- We discuss what we’ve been up to recently:
- Martin has been making a snap of Xonotic, the Free and Fast Arena Shooter.
- We discuss the news:
- We interview Daniel Foré from elementary OS about the beta of “Juno”.
Image credit: Christian Koch
