S11E19 – Nineteen Minutes

This week we recover from a failed disk in a ReadyNAS and get to grips with the Amazon Kindle Oasis E-reader. npm gets pwned, Debian 9.5 is released, the Snap Store get verified publishers, categories and other improvements. Humble Bundle offer a Linux Geek Book Bundle, we also round up the community news and events.
Podcast: Play in new window | Download
It’s Season 11 Episode 19 of the Ubuntu Podcast! Alan Pope, Mark Johnson and Ryan are connected and speaking to your brain.
In this week’s show:
- We discuss what we’ve been up to recently:
- Alan has been replacing a failed disk
- Ryan has purchased and been using an Amazon Kindle Oasis
- We discuss the news:
- We discuss the community news:
- We mention an event:
- OggCamp!: 18th to 19th of August – Sheffield, UK.
- Scheduled track information now live!
- Social events are happening on the Friday, Saturday and Sunday night. It would be helpful if you can take the quick Social Survey
- Sponsored by Entroware, The OggCamp Community, Ubuntu supported by Canonical, and OpenSUSE.
- If you have a younger person coming along who might want to join the Coder Dojo, sign them up for a “younger person” ticket to help us estimate numbers.
- OggCamp!: 18th to 19th of August – Sheffield, UK.
- Image credit: Alex Read
That’s all for this week! You can listen to the Ubuntu Podcast back catalogue on YouTube. If there’s a topic you’d like us to discuss, or you have any feedback on previous shows, please send your comments and suggestions to [email protected] or Tweet us or Comment on our Facebook page or comment on our Google+ page or comment on our sub-Reddit.
- Join us in the Ubuntu Podcast Telegram group.
Leave a Reply