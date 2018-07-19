S11E19 – Nineteen Minutes

This week we recover from a failed disk in a ReadyNAS and get to grips with the Amazon Kindle Oasis E-reader. npm gets pwned, Debian 9.5 is released, the Snap Store get verified publishers, categories and other improvements. Humble Bundle offer a Linux Geek Book Bundle, we also round up the community news and events.

It’s Season 11 Episode 19 of the Ubuntu Podcast! Alan Pope, Mark Johnson and Ryan are connected and speaking to your brain.

In this week’s show:

