S11E21 – The Twenty-One Balloons

No Martin this week as we’ve let him off for good behaviour. So Mark and Alan bring you news, community info and events in this weeks show.
Podcast: Play in new window | Download
It’s Season 11 Episode 21 of the Ubuntu Podcast! Alan Pope and Mark Johnson are connected and speaking to your brain.
In this week’s show:
- We discuss what we’ve been up to recently:
- We discuss the news:
- We discuss the community news:
- We mention some events:
- Akademy 2018: 11 to 17 of August 2018 – Vienna, Austria..
- Debian’s 25th birthday celebration meetups: August – Lots of places.
- OggCamp!: 18th to 19th of August – Sheffield, UK.
- Image credit: Lyndsey Burk
That’s all for this week! You can listen to the Ubuntu Podcast back catalogue on YouTube. If there’s a topic you’d like us to discuss, or you have any feedback on previous shows, please send your comments and suggestions to [email protected] or Tweet us or Comment on our Facebook page or comment on our Google+ page or comment on our sub-Reddit.
- Join us in the Ubuntu Podcast Telegram group.
Leave a Reply