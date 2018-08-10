S11E22 – Catch-22

Alan and Mark shoot the breeze about stuff, you know? They miss Martin and hope he comes back soon.

It’s Season 11 Episode 22 of the Ubuntu Podcast! Alan Pope and Mark Johnson are connected and speaking to your brain.

In this week’s show:

BATHROOM CHAT!

We discuss a negativity towards developers when bugs occur.

We share a Command Line Lurve: maybe – run a command and see what it will do to your system, without doing it

And we go over all your amazing feedback – thanks for sending it – please keep sending it!

Image credit: Ian Schneider

