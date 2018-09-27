S11E29 – The Rabbi and the Twenty-Nine Witches

This week we’ve been networking and playing with Virtual Machines. Linux gets a code of conduct, Twitter has been leaking direct messages, Google Chrome 69 signs in to all the things and we round up community goings on and events.
It’s Season 11 Episode 29 of the Ubuntu Podcast! Alan Pope, Mark Johnson and Martin Wimpress are connected and speaking to your brain.
In this week’s show:
- We discuss what we’ve been up to recently:
- Mark has been networking.
- Alan has been playing with Virtual Machines.
- We discuss the news:
- We discuss the community news:
- We mention some events:
- Egham Raspbery Jam: 20th October at Gartner HQ, Staines-upon-thames, UK.
