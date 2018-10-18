S11E32 – Thirty-Two Going on Spinster

18th October 2018 Samantha 1 Comment

This week we interview Daniel Foré about the final release of elementary 5.0 (Juno), bring you some Android love and go over all your feedback.

Podcast: Play in new window | Download

It’s Season 11 Episode 32 of the Ubuntu Podcast! Alan Pope and Martin Wimpress are connected and speaking to your brain.

In this week’s show:

That’s all for this week! You can listen to the Ubuntu Podcast back catalogue on YouTube. If there’s a topic you’d like us to discuss, or you have any feedback on previous shows, please send your comments and suggestions to [email protected] or Tweet us or Comment on our Facebook page or comment on our Google+ page or comment on our sub-Reddit.

1 Comment » for S11E32 – Thirty-Two Going on Spinster
  1. Torin says:
    18th October 2018 at 19:20

    Get well soon Mark.

    Whenever I hear the name CrunchBang, it always makes me think of a delicious breakfast cereal. 🙂
    I tried it a while back but I must give CrunchBang++ another try.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.