S11E32 – Thirty-Two Going on Spinster

This week we interview Daniel Foré about the final release of elementary 5.0 (Juno), bring you some Android love and go over all your feedback.
It’s Season 11 Episode 32 of the Ubuntu Podcast! Alan Pope and Martin Wimpress are connected and speaking to your brain.
In this week’s show:
- We discuss the final release of elementary 5.0 (Juno) with Daniel Foré.
-
We share an Android Lurve:
- TeamViewer for Remote Control – for the client
- TeamViewer Host – for the server
- And we go over all your amazing feedback – thanks for sending it – please keep sending it!
- Scuttlebutt – a decent(ralised) secure gossip platform
- #!++ – The classic minimal CrunchBang feel, now with Debian 9.
- bunsenlabs – community continuation of CrunchBang Linux.
- Image credit: Victor Van Welden
Get well soon Mark.
Whenever I hear the name CrunchBang, it always makes me think of a delicious breakfast cereal. 🙂
I tried it a while back but I must give CrunchBang++ another try.