S11E33 – Thirty-Three Teeth

This week we’ve been playing with DXVK and Volumio. We discuss Wifi getting a new naming scheme, interpreting the Linux CoC, Motorola partnering with iFixIt, KDE adding scaling for GTK applications and what’s been going on in the Ubuntu Community.
- Image credit: Victor Van Welden
