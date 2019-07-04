S12E13 – Prince of Persia

This week we’ve been giving talks and spending 8 and a half years becoming a Doctor of Philosophy. We discuss 32-bit Intel packages in Ubuntu, the Eoan Ermine wallpaper competition, Mir still not being dead, the new Snap Store, some jobs you might want to apply for, UbuCon Europe, Oggcamp, the new Raspberry Pi 4 and round up some headlines from the tech world.

It’s Season 12 Episode 13 of the Ubuntu Podcast! Mark Johnson, Martin Wimpress and Laura Cowen are connected and speaking to your brain.

In this week’s show:

