S12E25 – Wings

This week we have been syncing Google Photos to a local server. We discuss the Ubuntu 19.10 beta release including the flavours, updates on 32-bit package commitments in Ubuntu, porting MATE to Wayland, and round up some community events.
Podcast: Play in new window | Download
It’s Season 12 Episode 25 of the Ubuntu Podcast! Alan Pope, Mark Johnson and Martin Wimpress are connected and speaking to your brain.
In this week’s show:
- We discuss what we’ve been up to recently:
- Alan has been using gphotos-sync.
- We discuss the community news:
- We mention some events:
- UbuCon Europe 2019: 10th to 13th of October 2019 – Sintra, Portugal.
- OggCamp: 19 to 20 of October 2019 – Manchester, UK.
- Talk about Clear Linux Saturday 2nd November at 3:30pm, The Harcourt Hotel, Dublin. Hosted by the Dublin Linux Community.
- Linux Application Summit: 11 to 15 of November 2019 – Barcelona, Spain.
- We discuss the news:
- Image taken from Wings published in 1990 for the Amiga by Cinemaware.
That’s all for this week! You can listen to the Ubuntu Podcast back catalogue on YouTube. If there’s a topic you’d like us to discuss, or you have any feedback on previous shows, please send your comments and suggestions to [email protected] or Tweet us or Toot us or Comment on our Facebook page or comment on our sub-Reddit.
- Join us in the Ubuntu Podcast Telegram group.
Leave a Reply