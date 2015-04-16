S08E06 – Leonard Part 6

It’s Episode Six of Season Eight of the Ubuntu Podcast! Alan Pope, Martin Wimpress & Laura Cowen (but this time, no Mark Johnson) are connected and speaking to your brain.

In this week’s show:

We discuss travelling around the USA, setting up Ubuntu MATE on Raspberry Pi 2, birthdays and buying Linux devices.

We share some Command Line Love with curl!

And we also read loads of your feedback.

