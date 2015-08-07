S08E22 – Daniel the Wizard

It’s Episode Twenty-two of Season Eight of the Ubuntu Podcast! Mark Johnson, Laura Cowen, Martin Wimpress, and Alan Pope are all together again!
In this week’s show:
- We go through the the results of what happened when Laura asked what you wanted testing on the Ubuntu Phone…
Right, what would you like me to try on the MX4 #UbuntuPhone? Apps? Use cases? Connectivity? Give me a list and I'll try this wk/wkend.
— Laura Cowen (@lauracowen) July 13, 2015
You can see what’s in the Ubuntu Store on this unofficial website if you’re curious.
Laura refused to touch anything that required fiddling with a terminal (it took long enough to test all this as it was!) but here’s the answer to how to sync your contacts without Google for now.
- We go over your feedback.
- We have a command line love, Facebook pathpicker sent in by Stuart Ward.
- We chat about going on holiday to Portugal, getting a talk accepted at DevRelCon 2015, playing with the Xposed Framework, and doing jury service.
Hi all,
Great show, as always.
I hate being one to complain about this sort of thing but sometimes I find the speech is not loud enough compared to the music between segments. I have to turn the volume up on my audio player and master volume both to 100% and still barely hear you through headphones in a quiet office.
I’m not overly familiar with audio editing but would it be possible to run the speech through a dynamic range compression step to normalise the volume a bit?
Thanks!
You’re not the only one to complain. 🙂 The problem (I think) was that I over-compressed it. I included the music in the compression when I shouldn’t have so it brought the music up too much. Hopefully will be better next episode. –Laura
That would explain it. I should add that the audio is normally very good! 🙂
Great podcast. Would you list the apps you mentioned? Especially the one that allows a person to read Kindle books on the Ubuntu phone? I did not catch the name you said. Please also a URL for it.