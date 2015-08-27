S08E25 – Jurassic Shark

It’s Episode Twenty-five of Season Eight of the Ubuntu Podcast! Mark Johnson is back with Laura Cowen, Martin Wimpress, and Alan Pope!
In this week’s show:
We look at what’s been going on in the news:
- GitLab has announced it will be shipping Mattermost, a self-hosted chat application, alongside its flagship code hosting software.
- IBM is expanding support for Linux on mainframes with a few new initiatives announced today, including plans for an Ubuntu distribution.
- The Commodore Amiga 1000 is 30 years old
- Mozilla has announced that it will be changing the way Firefox addons are implemented
- It’s been noted by various technology news sites this week that a story about airport baggage handling posted late last year included a picture of the master keys used by TSA officials.
- Linux is 24 today.
We also take a look at what’s been going on in the community:
- GTK is difficult
- Unity overlay scrollbars are going.
- Feeling creative? Enter your work in the Ubuntu Free Culture Showcase
There are even events:
The “GTK is difficult” guy here. Thanks for the kind words. (I really wasn’t being modest BTW. For me a “developer” can write a bubblesort without using Google and his brain shouldn’t explode when reading the wikipedia page on B-trees. 🙂 )
You might be interested that we have actually made a release, although there might be a problem with the tarball right now. Details at Launchpad (https://launchpad.net/terminator/+announcement/13634) and my blog (http://gnometerminator.blogspot.com/2015/09/its-been-long-road-getting-from-there.html)
Tarball in Launchpad is now fixed.