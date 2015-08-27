S08E25 – Jurassic Shark

27th August 2015 Laura 2 Comments

It’s Episode Twenty-five of Season Eight of the Ubuntu Podcast! Mark Johnson is back with Laura Cowen, Martin Wimpress, and Alan Pope!

Podcast: Play in new window | Download

In this week’s show:

We look at what’s been going on in the news:

We also take a look at what’s been going on in the community:

There are even events:

That’s all for this week, please send your comments and suggestions to: [email protected]
Join us on IRC in #ubuntu-podcast on Freenode
Follow us on Twitter
Find our Facebook Fan Page
Follow us on Google+

2 Comments » for S08E25 – Jurassic Shark
  1. Steve Boddy says:
    8th September 2015 at 13:23

    The “GTK is difficult” guy here. Thanks for the kind words. (I really wasn’t being modest BTW. For me a “developer” can write a bubblesort without using Google and his brain shouldn’t explode when reading the wikipedia page on B-trees. 🙂 )

    You might be interested that we have actually made a release, although there might be a problem with the tarball right now. Details at Launchpad (https://launchpad.net/terminator/+announcement/13634) and my blog (http://gnometerminator.blogspot.com/2015/09/its-been-long-road-getting-from-there.html)

    Reply

Leave a Reply