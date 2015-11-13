S08E36 – Khan the Con

It’s Episode Thirty-six of Season Eight of the Ubuntu Podcast! With Mark Johnson, Laura Cowen, Martin Wimpress, and Alan Pope are still in Liverpool at OggCamp 2015 looking at each other whilst recording the show!

Blurry attempt to fit us all in a photo of the @ubuntupodcast recording on Sunday night after #oggcamp pic.twitter.com/HwH1Z6z2ZL — Laura Cowen (@lauracowen) November 2, 2015

In this week’s show: * We talk about OggCamp 2015. And we totally run out of time to say how awesome the social events were too! * We go over your feedback. * We chat about Ubuntu convergence:

Had an excellent time at #oggcamp talking with loads of people interested in #ubuntu on a phone as a desktop. pic.twitter.com/84LhdmaZth — Alan Pope  (@popey) October 31, 2015

playing with KDE Connect, and presenting at OggCamp for the first time ever:

