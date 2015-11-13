S08E36 – Khan the Con

It’s Episode Thirty-six of Season Eight of the Ubuntu Podcast! With Mark Johnson, Laura Cowen, Martin Wimpress, and Alan Pope are still in Liverpool at OggCamp 2015 looking at each other whilst recording the show!
Podcast: Play in new window | Download
Blurry attempt to fit us all in a photo of the @ubuntupodcast recording on Sunday night after #oggcamp pic.twitter.com/HwH1Z6z2ZL
— Laura Cowen (@lauracowen) November 2, 2015
In this week’s show: * We talk about OggCamp 2015. And we totally run out of time to say how awesome the social events were too! * We go over your feedback. * We chat about Ubuntu convergence:
Had an excellent time at #oggcamp talking with loads of people interested in #ubuntu on a phone as a desktop. pic.twitter.com/84LhdmaZth — Alan Pope (@popey) October 31, 2015
playing with KDE Connect, and presenting at OggCamp for the first time ever:
@lauracowen presenting her talk about why she loves #parkrun #oggcamp pic.twitter.com/zuEhmQjoTs
— Eileen Cowen (@eileenent) October 31, 2015
That’s all for this week, please send your comments and suggestions to: [email protected]
Join us on IRC in #ubuntu-podcast on Freenode
Follow us on Twitter
Discuss us on Reddit
Find our Facebook Fan Page
Follow us on Google+
Hi,
as you were talking about OggCamp and mentioned how it is a conference where talks are not the be all and end all – you should really go to 32C3 in Hamburg in between Christmas and New Year’s, for which this is also true, but on a much larger scale than Oggcamp.
There are many ‘assemblies’ organising workshops or creating meeting spaces focused on a wide range of topics, and a lot of artsy and partying installations.
Thanks for the answer on the cloudfront thing. I tried again and indeed now cdimage.ubuntu.com is the download address as expected. And yes it was Ubuntu Mate 15.10 that I was downloading.
Still a bit confused about the virus thing (I’m not making it up: just google ‘cloudfront.net’ or ‘cloudfront.net virus’ to see what sort of confusing results come up). According to wikipedia “Amazon CloudFront is a content delivery network (CDN) offered by Amazon Web Services.” But it seems that this virus that is called “cloudfront.net” actually has nothing to do with Cloudfront, other than once installed it shows some bad content that is hosted thru cloudfront, or something like that… But it is really confusing in my opinion. I don’t understand why amazon isn’t doing something to clear the confusion as this makes them look bad although they are not doing anything wrong. But since this really has nothing to do with Ubuntu, maybe this is not the place to discuss this matter more that this. More suitable topic for some “Amazon podcast” out there?
Basically every Indian restaurant I have been to in the US has had papadum, usually served for free at the beginning of a meal. I haven’t seen it in a US grocery store, but I also haven’t looked for it.