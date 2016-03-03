S09E01 – Raspberry Tripel

It’s Episode One of Season Nine of the Ubuntu Podcast! Alan Pope, Mark Johnson, Laura Cowen and Martin Wimpress are connected and speaking to your brain.
Podcast: Play in new window | Download
We made it! (Despite about 3 false starts on the recording…but you’d never know it…)
In this week’s show:
- We discuss the news
- We discuss the community news and events (but with no events):
- Community ports of Ubuntu Phone on Sony Xperia and OnePlus One handsets
- Linux users reporting they can’t join group Skype chats with Mac or Windows
- Canonical won three awards at Mobile World Congress 2016
- Ubuntu Scope Showdown closed yesterday with some awesome prizes up for grabs
- Canonical’s Lead Designer has called for developers to make apps using the Ubuntu UI Toolkit
- The Ubuntu Kernel Engineering team have written a reference guide for setting up ZFS on Ubuntu
- We discuss going to Embedded World trade fair and hacking dinosaurs…
DeeDee lives! #blackgangpi #IHackedADino pic.twitter.com/G4ZZ1B9YqV
— Laura Cowen (@lauracowen) February 20, 2016
- This weeks cover image is provided courtesy of Gareth Hilfacree under a CC-BY 2.0 license.
That’s all for this week! If there’s a topic you’d like us to discuss, or you have any feedback on previous shows, please send your comments and suggestions to [email protected] or Tweet us or Comment on our Facebook page or comment on our Google+ page or comment on our sub-Reddit.
- Join us on IRC in #ubuntu-podcast on Freenode
Leave a Reply