S09E11 – Sweet Baby Robocop

It’s Episode Eleven of Season Nine of the Ubuntu Podcast! Alan Pope, Mark Johnson, Laura Cowen and Martin Wimpress are connected and speaking to your brain.
In this week’s show:
- We discuss the news
- YouTuber Jim Sterling has revealed a workaround for YouTube’s Content ID system…
- The City of Vicenza is choosing Zorin OS…
- Apple Music subscription service has been found to delete user’s local music library during its setup…
- Frank Karlitschek, the founder of Owncloud, has resigned as CTO of OwnCloud, Inc…
- China unveils weaponized robot security guard…
- KDE’s project Neon begins publishing daily Wayland images…
- We discuss the community news:
- Ubuntu Tweak is now officially terminated…
- Ubuntu Core now available for Samsung ARTIK 5 and 10…
- Unity 8 won’t be the default desktop session for Ubuntu 16.10
- Ubuntu orange update
- uNav 0.59 “Beauty and the Beast” is OUT!
- In-app purchases available in the Ubuntu Store…
- Ubuntu software in 16.04 can now install Snaps and 3rd party .debs…
- And some events:
- Raspberry Jam at Blackgang Chine – Sunday 5th June, 10:30-13:30 – Isle of Wight, UK
- OSCON – 16-19 May – Austin, TX, US
- Malaysia Open Source Conference – 25-28 May – Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
- SouthEast LinuxFest (SELF) – 10-12 June – Charlotte, NC, US
- We discuss going virtual motor racing and asking the internet for help and succeeding.
- This weeks cover image comes from Neil Crosby
