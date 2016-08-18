S09E25 – Golden Keys

It’s Episode Twenty-five of Season Nine of the Ubuntu Podcast! Alan Pope, Mark Johnson, Laura Cowen and Martin Wimpress are connected and speaking to your brain.
Podcast: Play in new window | Download
We’re here again!
In this week’s show:
- We discuss the news:
- Google have begun developing a new operating system, dubbed “Fuchsia”
- Chrome will de-emphasize Flash in favor of HTML5
- Intel has demoed its Alloy “Merged Reality” headset
- Microsoft has accidentally leaked “golden keys” that unlock every Windows device
- Ryan Sipes, one of the founders of Mycroft, is leaving the company
- Google is moving “Hangouts on air” from Google+ to Youtube Live
- Seagate have announced they will be producing a 60TB SSD for datacentres
- We discuss the community news:
- We mention some events:
- LinuxCon North America – 22 – 24 August 2016 – Toronto, Ontario, Canada
- Wuthering Bytes 2016 – 2-11 September – Hebden Bridge, W. Yorks, UK
- Barcamp Manchester – 24-25 September – CityLabs, Manchester, UK
- Teletext and Digitiser Festival – 1 October – Cambridge, UK
- CLSx Europe – 16 October – London, UK
- We also discuss using the command line and playing Pokémon GO, and flashing ‘new’ firmware on a Palm T|X to make it connect to a WAP-secured wifi network.
-
This weeks cover image is taken from Wikimedia.
That’s all for this week! If there’s a topic you’d like us to discuss, or you have any feedback on previous shows, please send your comments and suggestions to [email protected] or Tweet us or Comment on our Facebook page or comment on our Google+ page or comment on our sub-Reddit.
- Join us on IRC in #ubuntu-podcast on Freenode
Leave a Reply