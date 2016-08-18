S09E25 – Golden Keys

18th August 2016 Martin Wimpress No Comments

It’s Episode Twenty-five of Season Nine of the Ubuntu Podcast! Alan Pope, Mark Johnson, Laura Cowen and Martin Wimpress are connected and speaking to your brain.

Podcast: Play in new window | Download

We’re here again!

In this week’s show:

That’s all for this week! If there’s a topic you’d like us to discuss, or you have any feedback on previous shows, please send your comments and suggestions to [email protected] or Tweet us or Comment on our Facebook page or comment on our Google+ page or comment on our sub-Reddit.

Leave a Reply