S09E32 – Ryan’s Temporary Insanity

It’s Episode Thirty-Two of Season-Nine of the Ubuntu Podcast! Alan Pope, Mark Johnson and Martin Wimpress are here again.

The three amigos are back, but we are missing our amiga!

In this week’s show:

We discuss System76 with Ryan Sipes, the System76 community manager.

We share a Command Line Lurve: yadm – Yet Another Dotfile Manager Ubuntu PPA for yadm

We also discuss trying to make Ubuntu Touch apps and making a snap of emoj.

And we go over all your amazing feedback – thanks for sending it – please keep sending it!

This weeks cover image is taken from Wikimedia.

