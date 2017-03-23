S10E03 – Aloof Puny Wren

We discuss website owners filing bugs with Mozilla, GitLab acquiring Gitter, Moodle remote code execution, Windows 10 adverts, KDE Slimbook, 32-bit PowerPC EOL in Ubuntu, a new Vala release and the merger of Sonar GNU/Linux and Vinux.

It’s Season Ten Episode Three of the Ubuntu Podcast! Alan Pope, Mark Johnson and Martin Wimpress are connected and speaking to your brain.

In this week’s show:

That’s all for this week! If there’s a topic you’d like us to discuss, or you have any feedback on previous shows, please send your comments and suggestions to [email protected] or Tweet us or Comment on our Facebook page or comment on our Google+ page or comment on our sub-Reddit.

Join us in the Ubuntu Podcast Chatter group on Telegram