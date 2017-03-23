S10E03 – Aloof Puny Wren

We discuss website owners filing bugs with Mozilla, GitLab acquiring Gitter, Moodle remote code execution, Windows 10 adverts, KDE Slimbook, 32-bit PowerPC EOL in Ubuntu, a new Vala release and the merger of Sonar GNU/Linux and Vinux.
Podcast: Play in new window | Download
It’s Season Ten Episode Three of the Ubuntu Podcast! Alan Pope, Mark Johnson and Martin Wimpress are connected and speaking to your brain.
In this week’s show:
- We discuss what we’ve been upto recently:
- Alan has been writing a game in LÖVE, a Free 2D Game Engine.
- Martin has been working on Ubuntu MATE and getting is ready for 17.04 final beta.
- We discuss the news:
- We discuss the community news:
- We mention some events:
- FOSS Talk Live 2017: 24th of June 2017 – The Harrison, Kings Cross, London.
- A free evening of live Free and open source podcasts.
- FOSS Talk Live 2017: 24th of June 2017 – The Harrison, Kings Cross, London.
- This weeks cover image is taken from Wikimedia.
That’s all for this week! If there’s a topic you’d like us to discuss, or you have any feedback on previous shows, please send your comments and suggestions to [email protected] or Tweet us or Comment on our Facebook page or comment on our Google+ page or comment on our sub-Reddit.
- Join us in the Ubuntu Podcast Chatter group on Telegram
Leave a Reply