S10E08 – Rotten Hospitable Statement

We discuss what is going on over at System76 with Emma Marshall, help protect your bits with some Virtual Private Love and go over your feedback.
It’s Season Ten Episode Eight of the Ubuntu Podcast! Alan Pope, Mark Johnson, Martin Wimpress and Emma Marshall are connected and speaking to your brain.
In this week’s show:
- We discuss what we’ve been upto recently:
- Martin was interviewed on Destination Linux and also went fossil hunting on the Jurassic Coast.
- Alan has been blogging using Nikola.
- We discuss What’s going on at System76.
We share a Virtual Private Lurve:
- And we go over all your amazing feedback – thanks for sending it – please keep sending it!
This weeks cover image is taken from Wikimedia.
I would like to formally enter the “best guess that is absolutely wrong” regarding show names contest. I at first assumed that they were secret clues to treasures around the world using https://map.what3words.com
I of course might be wrong but faithfully enter the words on the assumption that one day I will find the treasure amid all the purposefully misleading clues because I’m assuming you are just being tricky.
I really like a lot of podcasts but Ubuntu Podcast and Linux Voice are still the only ones that give me the same feeling as looking out the window and seeing a dear friend coming up the walk when I see a new one in my feed. Thanks as always.