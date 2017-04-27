S10E08 – Rotten Hospitable Statement

27th April 2017 Samantha 1 Comment

We discuss what is going on over at System76 with Emma Marshall, help protect your bits with some Virtual Private Love and go over your feedback.

Podcast: Play in new window | Download

It’s Season Ten Episode Eight of the Ubuntu Podcast! Alan Pope, Mark Johnson, Martin Wimpress and Emma Marshall are connected and speaking to your brain.

In this week’s show:

That’s all for this week! If there’s a topic you’d like us to discuss, or you have any feedback on previous shows, please send your comments and suggestions to [email protected] or Tweet us or Comment on our Facebook page or comment on our Google+ page or comment on our sub-Reddit.

1 Comment » for S10E08 – Rotten Hospitable Statement
  1. dshimer says:
    27th April 2017 at 16:05

    I would like to formally enter the “best guess that is absolutely wrong” regarding show names contest. I at first assumed that they were secret clues to treasures around the world using https://map.what3words.com

    I of course might be wrong but faithfully enter the words on the assumption that one day I will find the treasure amid all the purposefully misleading clues because I’m assuming you are just being tricky.

    I really like a lot of podcasts but Ubuntu Podcast and Linux Voice are still the only ones that give me the same feeling as looking out the window and seeing a dear friend coming up the walk when I see a new one in my feed. Thanks as always.

    Reply

Leave a Reply