S10E23 – Important Fluffy Turn

This week we’re joined by a love bug and add more pixels to our computer. RedHat abandon btrfs, Marcus Hutchins is arrested, Google did evil and the podcast patent is over turned! We also have a large dose of Ubuntu community news and some events.
It’s Season Ten Episode Twenty-Three of the Ubuntu Podcast! Alan Pope, Mark Johnson and Dave Lee are connected and speaking to your brain.
In this week’s show:
- We discuss what we’ve been upto recently:
- Dave Lee from The Bugcast joins us because Martin dared to take a holiday.
- Alan has been “adding pixels“
- We discuss the news:
- We discuss the community news:
- Ubuntu Fit and Finish Sprint
- A quick look at the decline of Ubuntu Membership – The blog post referenced has since been removed by the author
- Ubuntu Community Hub Proposal
- We mention some events:
- OggCamp: 19th-20th August – that’s next week!
- Sponsored By Entroware – who have donated another laptop for the raffle!, Canterbury Christ Church University, the Ubuntu Community, and openSuse
- Podcrawl Sheffield: 16th September – Sheffield, England.
- This weeks cover image is taken from Wikimedia.
Entroware Apollo laptop contest reminder
- We kicked off a contest in Episode 22 to win an Entroware Apollo laptop, the very one Alan reviewed last week.
- The contest is open until 3rd September 2017, so plenty of time to get your entries in!
- Listen to Episode 22 for all the details.
