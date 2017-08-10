S10E23 – Important Fluffy Turn

This week we’re joined by a love bug and add more pixels to our computer. RedHat abandon btrfs, Marcus Hutchins is arrested, Google did evil and the podcast patent is over turned! We also have a large dose of Ubuntu community news and some events.

It’s Season Ten Episode Twenty-Three of the Ubuntu Podcast! Alan Pope, Mark Johnson and Dave Lee are connected and speaking to your brain.

In this week’s show:

Entroware Apollo laptop contest reminder

We kicked off a contest in Episode 22 to win an Entroware Apollo laptop, the very one Alan reviewed last week.

The contest is open until 3rd September 2017 , so plenty of time to get your entries in!

, so plenty of time to get your entries in! Listen to Episode 22 for all the details.

That’s all for this week! If there’s a topic you’d like us to discuss, or you have any feedback on previous shows, please send your comments and suggestions to [email protected] or Tweet us or Comment on our Facebook page or comment on our Google+ page or comment on our sub-Reddit.

Join us in the Ubuntu Podcast Chatter group on Telegram