S10E24 – Fierce Hurried Start

This week we’ve been buying a house, discuss podcasting creative commons music, serve up some command line lurve and go over your feedback.
It’s Season Ten Episode Twenty-Four of the Ubuntu Podcast! Alan Pope, Mark Johnson and Dave Lee are connected and speaking to your brain.
In this week’s show:
- We discuss what we’ve been upto recently:
- Mark has been buying a house.
- We discuss podcasting music, like what Dave does on The Bugcast.
We share ntfy as our Command Line Lurve:
ntfy done <command>– Send a notification to your desktop, phone or other backend when a command finishes.
- And we go over all your amazing feedback – thanks for sending it – please keep sending it!
This weeks cover image is taken from Wikimedia.
