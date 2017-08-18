S10E24 – Fierce Hurried Start

This week we’ve been buying a house, discuss podcasting creative commons music, serve up some command line lurve and go over your feedback.

It’s Season Ten Episode Twenty-Four of the Ubuntu Podcast! Alan Pope, Mark Johnson and Dave Lee are connected and speaking to your brain.

In this week’s show:

We discuss what we’ve been upto recently: Mark has been buying a house.

We discuss podcasting music, like what Dave does on The Bugcast.

We share ntfy as our Command Line Lurve: ntfy done <command> – Send a notification to your desktop, phone or other backend when a command finishes.

And we go over all your amazing feedback – thanks for sending it – please keep sending it!

This weeks cover image is taken from Wikimedia.

