S10E39 – Hysterical Daffy Furniture

This week we’ve seen The Darkness and failed to get a PowerColor RX Vega 56 to work in a Razer Core. In a crowd-ed news segment, we discuss the Gameshell, the Nimabtus drone simulator, the Gemini PDA and the Librem 5 ringtones.
It’s Season Ten Episode Thirty-Nine of the Ubuntu Podcast! Alan Pope, Mark Johnson and Martin Wimpress are connected and speaking to your brain.
In this week’s show:
- We discuss what we’ve been up to recently:
- Mark has been seeing The Darkness.
- Martin has been failing to get a PowerColor RX Vega 56 to work in a Razer Core.
- We discuss the news:
- We discuss the community news:
- We mention some events:
- Google CodeIn: 28th November to 17th January 2018 – All around the world.
