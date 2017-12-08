S10E40 – Clammy Eminent Spot

8th December 2017 Samantha No Comments

This week an old man is confused by a modern gaming mouse. We talk to Ikey Doherty from the Solus project about Linux Steam Integration and how snaps are improving game delivery for all users of Linux. We have a multi-player love and go over your feedback.

Podcast: Play in new window | Download

It’s Season Ten Episode Forty of the Ubuntu Podcast! Alan Pope, Mark Johnson, Martin Wimpress and Ikey Doherty are connected and speaking to your brain.

In this week’s show:

ssh sshtron.zachlatta.com
  • And we go over all your amazing feedback – thanks for sending it – please keep sending it!

  • This weeks cover image is taken from Wikimedia.

That’s all for this week! If there’s a topic you’d like us to discuss, or you have any feedback on previous shows, please send your comments and suggestions to [email protected] or Tweet us or Comment on our Facebook page or comment on our Google+ page or comment on our sub-Reddit.

Leave a Reply