S10E40 – Clammy Eminent Spot

This week an old man is confused by a modern gaming mouse. We talk to Ikey Doherty from the Solus project about Linux Steam Integration and how snaps are improving game delivery for all users of Linux. We have a multi-player love and go over your feedback.
It’s Season Ten Episode Forty of the Ubuntu Podcast! Alan Pope, Mark Johnson, Martin Wimpress and Ikey Doherty are connected and speaking to your brain.
In this week’s show:
- We discuss what we’ve been up to recently:
- Alan has bought a new Razer Death Adder Classic gaming mouse.
- We discuss Linux Steam Integration with it’s creator Ikey Doherty.
We share a multi-player lurve:
ssh sshtron.zachlatta.com– SSH Tron – Multiplayer Tron in your terminal.
ssh sshtron.zachlatta.com
- And we go over all your amazing feedback – thanks for sending it – please keep sending it!
This weeks cover image is taken from Wikimedia.
