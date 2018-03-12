S11E01 – One Flew Over the Cuckoos Nest

12th March 2018 Samantha 4 Comments

This week we discuss what we’ve been up to during the season break and the changes we’re making to the podcast this year.

It’s Season 11 Episode 01 of the Ubuntu Podcast! Alan Pope, Mark Johnson and Martin Wimpress are connected and speaking to your brain.

In this week’s show:

4 Comments » for S11E01 – One Flew Over the Cuckoos Nest
  1. Brian Walton says:
    13th March 2018 at 07:32

    “We an event” (in show notes) isn’t really a sentence I recognise as English.

  2. Chris Were (@itsChrisWere) says:
    15th March 2018 at 11:41

    Hooray, great to have you back guys. I actually love the current length; not too long, not too short and I can listen to it in my lunch break. Looking forward for more great content.

  3. quandry247 says:
    15th March 2018 at 20:10

    Can’t currently access through Kodi Apple itunes addon for some reason

