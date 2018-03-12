S11E01 – One Flew Over the Cuckoos Nest

This week we discuss what we’ve been up to during the season break and the changes we’re making to the podcast this year.
It’s Season 11 Episode 01 of the Ubuntu Podcast! Alan Pope, Mark Johnson and Martin Wimpress are connected and speaking to your brain.
In this week’s show:
- We discuss what we’ve been up to since Christmas 2017 and the changes we’re making to the podcast this season.
- We discuss the community news:
- We mention an event:
- OggCamp: Saturday August 18th to Sunday August 19th 2018 – Sheffield, UK.
- Image credit: Brendan Church
“We an event” (in show notes) isn’t really a sentence I recognise as English.
Whoops! Fixed! Thank you.
Hooray, great to have you back guys. I actually love the current length; not too long, not too short and I can listen to it in my lunch break. Looking forward for more great content.
Can’t currently access through Kodi Apple itunes addon for some reason