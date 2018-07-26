S11E20 – Twenty Thousand Leagues Under the Sea

We get an Entroware laptop fixed. We discuss Ryan’s Linux journey, bring you some command line love and go over all your feedback.

It’s Season 11 Episode 20 of the Ubuntu Podcast! Alan Pope, Mark Johnson and Ryan are connected and speaking to your brain.

In this week’s show:

We discuss what we’ve been up to recently: Mark has been getting his Entroware laptop fixed.

We discuss Ryan’s journey getting into Linux.

We share a Command Line Lurve: sparky – ASCII art game where you play a dog



snap install sparky sparky

And we go over all your amazing feedback – thanks for sending it – please keep sending it!

