S11E20 – Twenty Thousand Leagues Under the Sea

26th July 2018 Samantha 1 Comment

We get an Entroware laptop fixed. We discuss Ryan’s Linux journey, bring you some command line love and go over all your feedback.

It’s Season 11 Episode 20 of the Ubuntu Podcast! Alan Pope, Mark Johnson and Ryan are connected and speaking to your brain.

In this week’s show:

  • We discuss what we’ve been up to recently:
    • Mark has been getting his Entroware laptop fixed.
  • We discuss Ryan’s journey getting into Linux.

  • We share a Command Line Lurve:

snap install sparky
sparky
  • And we go over all your amazing feedback – thanks for sending it – please keep sending it!

  • Image credit: Vitaly

1 Comment » for S11E20 – Twenty Thousand Leagues Under the Sea
  1. nadrimajstor says:
    29th July 2018 at 21:45

    It is a mouthful and the output is a bit daunting but it is a real time saver for figuring out what files a process is using, or for that matter failed using:
    strace -fy -e trace=file foo

    Or, if you don’t mind installing additional packages, “maybe” is quite interesting:
    https://github.com/p-e-w/maybe

    Reply

