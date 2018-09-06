S11E26 – Twenty-Six Roses

We discuss upgrading RAM in a Lenovo Yoga 510-14st and getting punched in the face. We reminisce about our OggCamp road trip, bring you some GUI love and go over your feedback.
It’s Season 11 Episode 26 of the Ubuntu Podcast! Alan Pope, Mark Johnson and Martin Wimpress are connected and speaking to your brain.
In this week’s show:
- We discuss what we’ve been up to recently:
- Alan has been Upgrading RAM in a Lenovo Yoga 510-14ast.
- Martin has been learning the nobel art of pugilism.
- We discuss our OggCamp road trip.
We share a GUI Lurve:
- Android Auto – Big buttoned phone interface for your car
- And we go over all your amazing feedback – thanks for sending it – please keep sending it!
