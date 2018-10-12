S11E31 – Thirty-One Dates in Thirty-One Days

This week Ubuntu Podcast debuts on Spotify and re-embraces Mastodon. We’ve been unboxing the GPD Pocket 2 and building a Clockwork Pi. We discuss Plex releasing as a Snap, Microsoft joining the OIN, Minecraft open-sourcing some libraries, Google axing Google+, Etcher (allegedly) not honouring privacy settings, plus we also round up community news and events.
It’s Season 11 Episode 31 of the Ubuntu Podcast! Alan Pope and Martin Wimpress are connected and speaking to your brain.
In this week’s show:
- We discuss what we’ve been up to recently:
- Martin has unboxed his GPD Pocket 2.
- Alan has been playing with Clockwork Pi.
- Fediverse lovers rejoice! Ubuntu Podcast is back on Mastodon.
- Spotify lovers rejoice! Ubuntu Podcast is now on Spotify!
- We discuss the news:
- We discuss the community news:
- We mention some events:
- 35th Chaos Communication Congress: 27 to 30 of December 2018 – Leipzig, Germany.
- The congress features a variety of lectures and workshops on technical and political issues related to Security, Cryptography, Privacy and online Freedom of Speech.
- Covalence: 16th January 2018 – Sanfrancisco, USA.
- An independent, hand-crafted, single-day and single-track conference about building desktop apps with Electron, Node.js and JavaScript.
