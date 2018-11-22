  • Home
  S11E37 - Thirty Seven: Essays On Life, Wisdom, And Masculinity

S11E37 – Thirty Seven: Essays On Life, Wisdom, And Masculinity

22nd November 2018

This week we’ve been building a new home server using SnapRAID and upgrading a Thinkpad to Ubuntu 16.04. Samsung debut the beta of Linux on DeX, Wireframe Magazine is out, the Raspberry Pi 3 Model A+ is available, Ubuntu 18.04 will be supported for 10 years and we round up community news.

