S11E37 – Thirty Seven: Essays On Life, Wisdom, And Masculinity

This week we’ve been building a new home server using SnapRAID and upgrading a Thinkpad to Ubuntu 16.04. Samsung debut the beta of Linux on DeX, Wireframe Magazine is out, the Raspberry Pi 3 Model A+ is available, Ubuntu 18.04 will be supported for 10 years and we round up community news.
Podcast: Play in new window | Download
It’s Season 11 Episode 37 of the Ubuntu Podcast! Alan Pope, Mark Johnson and Martin Wimpress are connected and speaking to your brain.
In this week’s show:
- We discuss what we’ve been up to recently:
- Martin has been building a new home server using an ICY DOCK Black Vortex, SnapRAID and mergerfs.
- Alan has been upgrading a Thinkpad to Ubuntu 16.04.
- We discuss the news:
- We discuss the community news:
- Image credit: Toshiyuki IMAI
That’s all for this week! You can listen to the Ubuntu Podcast back catalogue on YouTube. If there’s a topic you’d like us to discuss, or you have any feedback on previous shows, please send your comments and suggestions to [email protected] or Tweet us or Comment on our Facebook page or comment on our Google+ page or comment on our sub-Reddit.
- Join us in the Ubuntu Podcast Telegram group.
Hi,
So you guys recommended the Ubuntu-Security Podcast.
One can prepare fish & chips in that guys vocal fry.
It was really difficult to listen to.
So I’m happy to listen to this one being awesome once more.
Regards, Mike