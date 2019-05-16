S12E06 – International Karate+

This week we have been moving servers, discuss the recently announced Librem One services, bring you some command line love and go over your feedback.
It’s Season 12 Episode 06 of the Ubuntu Podcast! Alan Pope, Mark Johnson and Martin Wimpress are connected and speaking to your brain.
In this week’s show:
- We discuss what we’ve been up to recently:
- Mark has been moving servers.
- We discuss Librem One.
- We share a Command Line Lurve:
alias df="df -x squashfs"– Hide snap mounts from
df
- And we go over all your amazing feedback – thanks for sending it – please keep sending it!
I have very fond memories of many an hour playing IK+ on the C64. Happy days!
Instead of the Librem One, I’d be more tempted to jump from my Android device (first and last time I’ll buy an Android phone) to Ubuntu Touch with a compatible device like the Fairphone 2.
I agree, I thought the Purism advert was very odd. Anything that has Bryan Lunduke involved turns me right off.
That’s a neat tip about hiding snap mounts from df.
On the MATE DE, I dislike how in MATE System Monitor, it lists all of the installed snaps — hopefully that ends sometime soon. Maybe Wimpy could clarify this?
I tried MATE System Monitor in Peppermint OS and it didn’t list any snaps so maybe it’s solely an issue with the MATE DE?
I refer to this example: https://i.postimg.cc/2y2jV842/mate-system-monitor.png