S12E06 – International Karate+

This week we have been moving servers, discuss the recently announced Librem One services, bring you some command line love and go over your feedback.

It’s Season 12 Episode 06 of the Ubuntu Podcast! Alan Pope, Mark Johnson and Martin Wimpress are connected and speaking to your brain.

In this week’s show:

We discuss what we’ve been up to recently: Mark has been moving servers.

We discuss Librem One. Underscoring Our Transparency: First Librem One Bug Report Purism Explains Why There Are Trackers In Librem One Chat

We share a Command Line Lurve: alias df="df -x squashfs" – Hide snap mounts from df

And we go over all your amazing feedback – thanks for sending it – please keep sending it!

Image taken from International Karate+ published in 1987 for Commodore 64 by System 3.

That’s all for this week! You can listen to the Ubuntu Podcast back catalogue on YouTube. If there’s a topic you’d like us to discuss, or you have any feedback on previous shows, please send your comments and suggestions to [email protected] or Tweet us or Toot us or Comment on our Facebook page or comment on our sub-Reddit.

Join us in the Ubuntu Podcast Telegram group.