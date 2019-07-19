S12E15 – Diablo

This week we’ve been buying a new phone and playing with QEMU. We discuss the release fo Debian 10, Ubuntu users saying “Thank you”, Nvidia drivers, WSL and Ubuntu MATE for the GPD MicroPC. We also round up some events and tech news.
It’s Season 12 Episode 15 of the Ubuntu Podcast! Mark Johnson, Martin Wimpress and Stuart Langridge are connected and speaking to your brain.
In this week’s show:
- We discuss what we’ve been up to recently:
- Mark has been buying a new phone.
- Stuart has been playing with QEMU.
- We discuss the community news:
- Debian 10 Buster is released
- Will Cooke has a nice message
- Introducing ubuntu-wsl, the package making Ubuntu better and better on WSL including a fresh Ubuntu wiki page about WSL
- Ubuntu MATE 19.10 is coming to the GPD MicroPC
- Ubuntu LTS Linux Distributions Will Now Get The Latest Nvidia Drivers Installed Automatically
- We mention some events:
- UbuCon Europe 2019: 10th to 13th of October 2019 – Sintra, Portugal.
- Oggcamp 19: 19th to 20th of October 2019 – The Manchester Conference Centre, Pendulum Hotel, Manchester UK.
- We discuss the news:
- Image taken from Diablo published in 1996 for PC by Blizzard Entertainment.
Mark, it’s called “Official Raspberry Pi 4 Power Supply”, not “Official Raspberry Pi 4 charger”. The RPi4 doesn’t have a battery, it needs a PSU (Power Supply Unit).
I’ve seen so many complaints about this lately and I disagree with the internet 🙂
If you buy a laptop you don’t expect it to be able to charge or be powered by any brick with the same plug, do you?