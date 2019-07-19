S12E15 – Diablo

19th July 2019 Samantha 1 Comment

This week we’ve been buying a new phone and playing with QEMU. We discuss the release fo Debian 10, Ubuntu users saying “Thank you”, Nvidia drivers, WSL and Ubuntu MATE for the GPD MicroPC. We also round up some events and tech news.

It’s Season 12 Episode 15 of the Ubuntu Podcast! Mark Johnson, Martin Wimpress and Stuart Langridge are connected and speaking to your brain.

In this week’s show:

  1. Kenneth LNOR says:
    20th July 2019 at 20:46

    Mark, it’s called “Official Raspberry Pi 4 Power Supply”, not “Official Raspberry Pi 4 charger”. The RPi4 doesn’t have a battery, it needs a PSU (Power Supply Unit).

    I’ve seen so many complaints about this lately and I disagree with the internet 🙂

    If you buy a laptop you don’t expect it to be able to charge or be powered by any brick with the same plug, do you?

