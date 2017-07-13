S10E19 – Inconclusive Squalid Driving

We discuss playing Tomb Raider, OEMs “making distros” is so hot right now, RED make a smartphone from the future, Skype gets an update and users hate it, Gangnam style loses its YouTube crown.
It’s Season Ten Episode Nineteen of the Ubuntu Podcast! Alan Pope, Mark Johnson and Martin Wimpress are connected and speaking to your brain.
In this week’s show:
- We discuss what we’ve been upto recently:
- Mark has been playing Tomb Raider.
- We discuss the news:
- Tuxedo and System76 are making their own distros.
- RED announces Holographic Media Machine
- Skype backlash: ‘Worst update ever’
- Gangnam style has been robbed of its YouTube crown
- We discuss the community news:
- We mention some events:
- This weeks cover image is taken from Wikimedia.
