S10E19 – Inconclusive Squalid Driving

We discuss playing Tomb Raider, OEMs “making distros” is so hot right now, RED make a smartphone from the future, Skype gets an update and users hate it, Gangnam style loses its YouTube crown.

It’s Season Ten Episode Nineteen of the Ubuntu Podcast! Alan Pope, Mark Johnson and Martin Wimpress are connected and speaking to your brain.

In this week’s show:

