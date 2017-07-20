S10E20 – Wry Mindless Ice

We discuss tormenting Mycroft, review the Dell Precision 5520, give you some USB resetting command line lurve and go over your feedback.
It’s Season Ten Episode Twenty of the Ubuntu Podcast! Alan Pope, Mark Johnson and Martin Wimpress are connected and speaking to your brain.
In this week’s show:
- We discuss what we’ve been up to recently:
- Martin has been on holiday in the Isle of Wight.
- Alan has been tormenting Mycroft.
- We review the Dell Precision 5520.
- We share a command line lurve:
usbreset– usbreset.c
-
- And we go over all your amazing feedback – thanks for sending it – please keep sending it!
-
This weeks cover image is taken from Wikimedia.
