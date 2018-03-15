S11E02 – A Tale of Two Cities

This week we interview Will Cooke, Manager of the Ubuntu Desktop team, about the changes we can expect to see in Ubuntu 18.04.

It’s Season 11 Episode 02 of the Ubuntu Podcast! Alan Pope, Mark Johnson and Martin Wimpress are connected and speaking to your brain.

In this week’s show:

We interview Will Cooke about the upcoming Ubuntu Desktop (Bionic Beaver) 18.04 LTS release.

Image credit: Kim Gorga

