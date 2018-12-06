S11E39 – The Thirty-Nine Steps

This week we’ve been flashing devices and getting a new display. We discuss Huawei developing its own mobile OS, Steam Link coming to the Raspberry Pi, Epic Games laucnhing their own digital store and we round up the community news.
It’s Season 11 Episode 39 of the Ubuntu Podcast! Alan Pope, Mark Johnson and Martin Wimpress are connected and speaking to your brain.
In this week’s show:
- We discuss what we’ve been up to recently:
- Martin has been flashing all the things. Lineage on the Nexus 4, Nexus 5, Nexus 7, Nexus 9, Nexus 10 and moto Style X. UBports 16.04 on the BQ Aquaris M10 FHD.
- Alan has been playing with a new display.
- We discuss the news:
- We discuss the community news:
- We mention some events:
- FOSDEM ’19: 2nd to 3rd of Feb 2019 – Brussels, Belgium.
