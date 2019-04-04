S12E00 – Frontier

To ease ourselves into Season 12 we have a chat about what we’ve been up to since the end of Season 11.

It’s Season 12 Episode 00 of the Ubuntu Podcast! Alan Pope, Mark Johnson and Martin Wimpress are connected and speaking to your brain.

In this week’s show:

We have a chat about what we’ve been up to recently. Mark has been hanging doors and playing Sunless Skies. Martin has been watching Game of Thrones and started Wimpy’s World YouTube channel. Alan has been galavanting around the world and trying to reduce his screen time. We all went to our first Ubuntu Podcast listener get together at BrewDog.

Image taken from Frontier published in 1993 for the Amiga by GameTek.

