S12E00 – Frontier

4th April 2019 Samantha 1 Comment

To ease ourselves into Season 12 we have a chat about what we’ve been up to since the end of Season 11.

It’s Season 12 Episode 00 of the Ubuntu Podcast! Alan Pope, Mark Johnson and Martin Wimpress are connected and speaking to your brain.

In this week’s show:

  1. Torin Doyle says:
    10th April 2019 at 13:39

    Hey Alan, Mark, & Martin.

    Kudos on bringing up the topic of carbon footprint reduction. Please be aware though that there’s lots of other ways to reduce your carbon footprint. Your food choices have massive impacts on the environment.

    UN urges global move to meat and dairy-free diet.
    https://www.theguardian.com/environment/2010/jun/02/un-report-meat-free-diet

    Avoiding meat and dairy is ‘single biggest way’ to reduce your impact on Earth.
    https://www.theguardian.com/environment/2018/may/31/avoiding-meat-and-dairy-is-single-biggest-way-to-reduce-your-impact-on-earth

    Meat consumption must drop by 90% to avert climate crisis, report warns.
    https://www.irishtimes.com/business/agribusiness-and-food/meat-consumption-must-drop-by-90-to-avert-climate-crisis-report-warns-1.3760363

