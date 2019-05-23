S12E07 – R-Type

This week we’ve been installing Lineage on a OnePlus One and not migrating Mastodon accounts to ubuntu.social. We round up the Ubuntu community news from Kubuntu, Ubuntu MATE, Peppermint OS and we discuss some tech news.
It’s Season 12 Episode 07 of the Ubuntu Podcast! Alan Pope, Mark Johnson and Martin Wimpress are connected and speaking to your brain.
In this week’s show:
- We discuss what we’ve been up to recently:
- Alan has been doing installing Lineage 16 on a OnePlus One.
- Mark has not been migrating to ubuntu.social
- We discuss the community news:
- We mention some events:
- UbuCon Europe 2019 – Call for papers: 10th to 13th of October 2019 – Sintra, Portugal.
- We discuss the news:
- Image taken from R-Type arcade machine manufactured in 1987 by Irem.
I remember first playing R-Type on my cousins Sega Master System around 1991. I was blown away by how good the game was – it still holds up well.
R-Type (on the Amiga) is my favourite game of all time 🙂
Hi Mark. Yep. Classy game alright. It has ported to many platforms very well – even the ZX Spectrum version was decent. 🙂
Peppermint OS is probably my favorite Ubuntu derivative. I love how they’ve combined the best bits from a selection of DEs.
I find it incredibly ironic that Google ditches Huawei. So their spying is somehow fine eh?
@Wimpy You will drop Thunderbird for Evolution?
Yes, already done in Ubuntu MATE 19.10.
Hi Martin.
Hmm. I’ve mixed feelings on that. I like that there’s integration with the MATE calendar but also love Thunderbird.
BTW – On http://ubuntupodcast.org/2019/05/16/s12e06-international-karate, I left a comment about snaps showing in MATE System Monitor — is this still the case on 19.10?
Thanks.