S12E07 – R-Type

23rd May 2019 Samantha 8 Comments

This week we’ve been installing Lineage on a OnePlus One and not migrating Mastodon accounts to ubuntu.social. We round up the Ubuntu community news from Kubuntu, Ubuntu MATE, Peppermint OS and we discuss some tech news.

It’s Season 12 Episode 07 of the Ubuntu Podcast! Alan Pope, Mark Johnson and Martin Wimpress are connected and speaking to your brain.

In this week’s show:

8 Comments » for S12E07 – R-Type
  1. Torin Doyle says:
    25th May 2019 at 13:38

    I remember first playing R-Type on my cousins Sega Master System around 1991. I was blown away by how good the game was – it still holds up well.

  2. Mark Greaves says:
    25th May 2019 at 23:53

    R-Type (on the Amiga) is my favourite game of all time 🙂

    • Torin Doyle says:
      31st May 2019 at 09:55

      Hi Mark. Yep. Classy game alright. It has ported to many platforms very well – even the ZX Spectrum version was decent. 🙂

  3. Torin Doyle says:
    27th May 2019 at 20:50

    Peppermint OS is probably my favorite Ubuntu derivative. I love how they’ve combined the best bits from a selection of DEs.

  4. Torin Doyle says:
    28th May 2019 at 09:16

    I find it incredibly ironic that Google ditches Huawei. So their spying is somehow fine eh?

  5. Torin Doyle says:
    28th May 2019 at 11:07

    @Wimpy You will drop Thunderbird for Evolution?

