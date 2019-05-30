S12E08 – Spyro the Dragon

30th May 2019 Samantha 2 Comments

This week we have been migrating a Pebble to Rebble, discuss WSL2, bring you some command line love and go over all your feedback.

Podcast: Play in new window | Download

It’s Season 12 Episode 08 of the Ubuntu Podcast! Alan Pope, Mark Johnson and Martin Wimpress are connected and speaking to your brain.

In this week’s show:

awk '!visited[$0]++' your_file > deduplicated_file
  • And we go over all your amazing feedback – thanks for sending it – please keep sending it!
  • Image taken from Spyro the Dragon published in 1998 for the PlayStation by Sony Computer Entertainment.

That’s all for this week! You can listen to the Ubuntu Podcast back catalogue on YouTube. If there’s a topic you’d like us to discuss, or you have any feedback on previous shows, please send your comments and suggestions to [email protected] or Tweet us or Toot us or Comment on our Facebook page or comment on our sub-Reddit.

2 Comments » for S12E08 – Spyro the Dragon
  1. Torin Doyle says:
    31st May 2019 at 18:22

    Hi guys.

    I love (pun intended) the Command Line Lurve section — this shows one was particularly awesome.

    BTW, in the podcasts, please mention that folk can also leave comments on the respective episodes page on ubuntupodcast.org.

    Reply
  2. Bibbit says:
    1st June 2019 at 16:23

    I thought you chaps would be interested in the latest “steam box”.
    https://www.theregister.co.uk/2016/03/18/raspberry_pi_powered_by_mini_steam_engine_video/

    Reply

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.