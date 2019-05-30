S12E08 – Spyro the Dragon

This week we have been migrating a Pebble to Rebble, discuss WSL2, bring you some command line love and go over all your feedback.

It’s Season 12 Episode 08 of the Ubuntu Podcast! Alan Pope, Mark Johnson and Martin Wimpress are connected and speaking to your brain.

In this week’s show:

We discuss what we’ve been up to recently: Martin has been migrating his Pebble to Rebble.

We discuss WSL2.

We share a Command Line Lurve: Remove duplicate lines from files keeping the original order



awk '!visited[$0]++' your_file > deduplicated_file

And we go over all your amazing feedback – thanks for sending it – please keep sending it! Mark’s baby fund

