S12E09 – Great Giana Sisters

6th June 2019 Samantha 1 Comment

This week we’ve been cabling and tinkering with RGB on Razer keyboards and mice. We discuss a new application for visually impaired users called Magnus, updates from Ubuntu MATE and LibreOffice plus a round up of news from elsewhere in the open source and tech world.

It’s Season 12 Episode 09 of the Ubuntu Podcast! Alan Pope, Mark Johnson and Martin Wimpress are connected and speaking to your brain.

In this week’s show:

  1. Torin Doyle says:
    6th June 2019 at 17:04

    I like GNOME MPV but it’s GUI options are a bit lacking compared to SMplayer & VLC.

