S12E16 – Glider Rider

This week we’ve been learning about the crazy world of flat earthers. In a change to our scheduled programming we discuss Alan’s new lean podcasting experiment, bring you some command line love and go over all your feedback.
It’s Season 12 Episode 16 of the Ubuntu Podcast! Alan Pope, Mark Johnson, Martin Wimpress and Stuart Langridge are connected and speaking to your brain.
In this week’s show:
- We discuss what we’ve been up to recently:
- Martin has been watching flat earth and space denier debunking videos by SciManDan, Conspiracy Catz and Bob the Science Guy.
- We discuss a popey’s lean popdcasting project, Telecast with popey
We share a Command Line Lurve:
- And we go over all your amazing feedback – thanks for sending it – please keep sending it!
